The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. They gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Road. They invite others to join for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of November are:
Nov. 1, 28 participants
1st place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
2nd place Carol McDonald (Calhoun) and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
3rd place (tie) Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson & Frances Gresley & Mason Brumby (both Cedartown)
4th place Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison
5th place Bob Henderson and Marsha Welch
Nov. 4, 22 participants
1st place (tie) Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville) & Larry Zwahlen (Canton) & Ed Paulling
2nd place Dan Paracka and Jean Moore (Cedartown)
3rd place Paul Fambro and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)
4th place Michael Ingles and Bob Gregg
5th place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
Nov. 8, 2021 24 participants
1st place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Paulling
2nd place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and George Hayes (Adairsville)
3rd place Charlene Turner and Jean Moore (Cedartown)
4th place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
5th place Walter Matthews and John Cowan (Cartersville)
Nov. 11, 14 participants
1st place Dan Paracka and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
2nd place Helen Paracka and Beth Harrison
3rd place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Paulling
4th place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
Nov. 15, 28 participants
1st place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
2nd place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Paulling
3rd place tie Carol McDonald (Calhoun) and Rosie Francis & Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
4th place Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison
5th place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
Nov. 18, 22 participants
1st place Carol Willis and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
2nd place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Paulling
3rd place Paul Fambro and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
4th place Bob Gregg and Mark Webb
5th place Helen Paracka and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)
Noavember 22, 2021 22 participants
1st place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
2nd place Walter Matthews and John Cowan (Cartersville)
3rd place (tie) Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis & Helen Paracka and Jean Moore & Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble
4th place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
Nov. 28, 22 participants
1st place (tie) Paul Fambro and Rosie Francis (Cartersville) & Carol Inman and Bob Henderson
2nd place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
3rd place Helen Paracka and Carol Willis
4th place Michael Ingles and John Cowan (both of Cartersville)