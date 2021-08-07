The winners for the month of July are:
July 1, 2021 — 16 participants
1st place George Hayes (Adairsville) and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
2nd place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
3rd place Helen Paracka and Charlesean Bennett
4th place Carol Willis and Charlene Turner
July 8, 2021 — 22 participants
1st place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and Paul Fambro
2nd place Carol Willis and Charlene Turner
3rd place Frances Gresley and Jean Moore (both of Cedartown)
4th place Walter Matthews and John Cowan, Sr.
July 12, 2021 — 26 participants
1st place Charlene Turner and Jean Moore (Cedartown)
2nd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
3rd place Marsha Welch and Ruth Demeter
4th place Rosie Frances (Cartersville) and Dan Paracka
5th place Helen Paracka and Mirim Morris
July 15, 2021 — 16 participants
1st place Michael Ingles and Bob Gregg
2nd place Carol Inman and Carol Willis
3rd place Bob Henderson and Dan Paracka
July 19, 2021 — 26 participants
1st place Bob Gregg and Jean Moore (Cedartown)
2nd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
3rd place Frances Gresley (Cedartown) and Carol Willis
4th place Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison
5th place Helen Paracka and Bob Henderson
July 22, 2021 — 18 participants
1st place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and George Hayes (Adairsville)
2nd place Helen Paracka and Beth Harrison
3rd place Tricia Self and Carol Grizzard (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
4th place Dan Paracka and Bob Henderson
July 26, 2021 — 26 participants
1st place Lynne Kuglar and Jean Moore (both of Cedartown)
2nd place Tricia Self and Carol Grizzard (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
3rd place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
4th place Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison
5th place Marsha Welch and Ruth Demeter
July 29, 2021 — 18 participants
1st place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Bob Henderson
2nd place Dan Paracka and Bob Gregg
3rd place Marsha Welch and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
4th place Paul Fambro and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center – 1325 Kingston Road. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, please call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.