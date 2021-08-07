The winners for the month of July are:

July 1, 2021 — 16 participants

1st place George Hayes (Adairsville) and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)

2nd place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb

3rd place Helen Paracka and Charlesean Bennett

4th place Carol Willis and Charlene Turner

July 8, 2021 — 22 participants

1st place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and Paul Fambro

2nd place Carol Willis and Charlene Turner

3rd place Frances Gresley and Jean Moore (both of Cedartown)

4th place Walter Matthews and John Cowan, Sr.

July 12, 2021 — 26 participants

1st place Charlene Turner and Jean Moore (Cedartown)

2nd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson

3rd place Marsha Welch and Ruth Demeter

4th place Rosie Frances (Cartersville) and Dan Paracka

5th place Helen Paracka and Mirim Morris

July 15, 2021 — 16 participants

1st place Michael Ingles and Bob Gregg

2nd place Carol Inman and Carol Willis

3rd place Bob Henderson and Dan Paracka

July 19, 2021 — 26 participants

1st place Bob Gregg and Jean Moore (Cedartown)

2nd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson

3rd place Frances Gresley (Cedartown) and Carol Willis

4th place Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison

5th place Helen Paracka and Bob Henderson

July 22, 2021 — 18 participants

1st place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and George Hayes (Adairsville)

2nd place Helen Paracka and Beth Harrison

3rd place Tricia Self and Carol Grizzard (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

4th place Dan Paracka and Bob Henderson

July 26, 2021 — 26 participants

1st place Lynne Kuglar and Jean Moore (both of Cedartown)

2nd place Tricia Self and Carol Grizzard (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

3rd place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner

4th place Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison

5th place Marsha Welch and Ruth Demeter

July 29, 2021 — 18 participants

1st place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Bob Henderson

2nd place Dan Paracka and Bob Gregg

3rd place Marsha Welch and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)

4th place Paul Fambro and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)

The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center – 1325 Kingston Road. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, please call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.

