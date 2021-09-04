The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center, 1325 Kingston Road. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
Players are from Rome unless otherwise stated. The winners for the month of August are:
August 2, 2021 28 participants
1st place — Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
2nd place — Carol McDonald (Calhoun) and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
3rd place — Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
4th place — Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison
5th place — Helen Paracka and Charlene Turner
August 5, 2021 20 participants
1st place — Mark Webb and Dan Paracka
2nd place — Marsha Welch and Mary Hudson
3rd place (tie) — Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Pauling / Carol McDonald (Calhoun) and Paul Fambro
August 9, 2021 18 participants
1st place — Mark Webb and Bob Henderson
2nd place — Walter Matthews and John Cowan, Sr. (Cartersville)
3rd place — Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
4th place — Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
August 12, 2021 12 participants
1st place — Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and Mark Webb
2nd place — Bob Gregg and Carol Willis
August 16, 2021 16 participants
1st place — Mark Webb and Dan Paracka
2nd place — Carol Inman and Bob Gregg
3rd place — Frances Gresley (Cedartown) and Carol Willis
August 19, 2021 18 participants
1st place — Barbara Briley and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
2nd place — Bob Henderson and Dan Paracka
3rd place — Bob Gregg and Michael Ingles (Cartersville)
4th place — Marsha Welch and Jodi Barton
August 23, 2021 18 participants
1st place — Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Pauling
2nd place — Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
3rd place — Walter Matthews and John Cowan, Sr. (Cartersville)
4th place — (tie) Chuck Betz and Karen Betz / Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
August 26, 2021 14 participants
1st place — Mark Webb and Dan Paracka
2nd place — Mary Hudson and Michael Ingles (Cartersville)
3rd place — (tie) Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Pauling / Bob Henderson and Jodi Barton
August 30, 2021 22 participants
1st place — Beth Harrison and Bob Gregg
2nd place — Jane Doss and Martha Ann Hopson (both of Lake Arrowhead)
3rd place — Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Pauling
4th place — Marsha Welch and Barbara Briley