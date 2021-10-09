The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. They gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center – 1325 Kingston Road. They invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship.
For information, call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of August are:
September 2, 2021 16 participants
1st place Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown) and Barbara Briley
2nd place Helen Paracka and Dan Paracka
3rd place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Paulling
September 9, 2021 16 participants
1st place Carol Willis and Charlene Turner
2nd place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and Paul Fambro
3rd place Bob Henderson and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
September 13, 2021 20 participants
1st place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Paulling
2nd place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
3rd place Beth Harrison and Jean Moore (Cedartown)
4th place Charlene Turner and Helen Paracka
September 16, 2021 16 participants
1st place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Paulling
2nd place Mark Webb and Dan Paracka
3rd place Paul Fambro and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
4th place Mike Ingles (Cartersville) and Bob Gregg
September 20, 2021 22 participants
1st place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
2nd place Mike Ingles (Cartersville) and Beth Harrison
3rd place Marsha Welch and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
4h place (tie) Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)
Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
5th place Helen Paracka and Bob Henderson
September 23, 2021 16 participants
1st place Bob Henderson and Carol Inman
2nd place Mike Ingles (Cartersville) and Dan Paracka
3rd place Jodi Barton and Marsha Welch
September 27, 2021 22 participants
1st place Paul Fambro and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)
2nd place Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown) and Mike Ingles (Cartersville)
3rd place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Paulling
4th place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and Bob Henderson
September 30, 2021 20 participants
1st place Karen Betz and Paul Fambro
2nd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
3rd place Mike Ingles (Cartersville) and Bob Gregg
4th place Larry Zwahlen (Canton) and Ed Paulling