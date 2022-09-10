The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Road, Rome. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship.
For information, please call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of July 2022 are:
Aug. 1, 20 participants
1st place Helen Paracka and Charlene Turner
2nd place Lynne Kuglar and Jean Moore (both from Cedartown)
3rd place (tie) Walter Matthews and John Cowan and Jane Doss and Linda McDougal
4th place Sue Anderson and Dan Paracka
Aug. 4, 22 participants
1st place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
2nd place Charlene Turner and Carol Willis
3rd place Bob Gregg and Michael Ingles (Cartersville)
4th place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
Aug. 8, 28 participants
1st place Dan Paracka and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
2nd place (tie) Paul Fambro and John Cauble and Bob Gregg and Frances Gresley
3rd place Charlene Turner and Marsha Welch
4th place (tie) Michael Ingles and Jimmie Jones and Karen Betz and Chuck Betz
Aug. 11, 24 participants
1st place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
2nd place (tie) Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley and Bob Gregg and Lynne Kuglar
3rd place Charles Killian and Eugene Mann (both from Alabama)
4th place Mary Arrington and Ladonna Woods
Aug. 15, 28 participants
1st place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)
2nd place Bob Gregg and Helen Paracka
3rd place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
4th place Carol Willis and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)
5th place Paul Fambro and John Cauble (Canton)
Aug. 18, 24 participants
1st place Linda McDougal and Michael Ingles (Cartersville)
2nd place Mary Hudson and Charlene Turner
3rd place Helen Paracka and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)
4th place (tie) Larry Zwahlen and Ed Paulling and Bob Gregg and Ann Law
5th place Paul Fambro and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
Aug. 22, 30 participants
1st place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
2nd place Gayle Gentry and Kirby Hammil (both from Carrollton)
3rd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
4th place Jim Hightower and Gail Willis (both from Carrollton)
5th place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
6th place Mary Arrington and Ladonna Woods
Aug. 25, 20 participants
1st place Jane Doss and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
2nd place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
3rd place Linda McDougal and Michael Ingles (Cartersville)
4th place Jodi Barton and Marsha Welch
5th place Bob Henderson and Carol Willis