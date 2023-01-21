The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Road, Rome. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, please call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of December 2022 are:
Dec. 1, 24 participants
1st place Jodi Barton and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)
2nd place Paul Fambro and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)
3rd place Jane Doss and Carol Inman
4th place Lynne Kuglar and Jean Moore (both from Cedartown)
5th place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
Dec. 5, 28 participants
1st place Frances Gresley and Mason Brumby (both from Cedartown)
2nd place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
3rd place (tie) Jane Doss and Linda McDougal & Lynne Kuglar and Jean Moore
4th place Marsha Welch and Charles Killian (Alabama)
5th place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)
Dec. 8, 20 participants
1st place Paul Culotta and Bob Gregg
2nd place Marsha Welch and Ladonna Woods
3rd place Jean Moore (Cedartown) and Dan Paracka
4th place (tie) Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson and Mary Arrington and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
Dec. 12, 24 participants
1st place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
2nd place Bob Henderson and Mark Webb
3rd place Walter Matthews and John Cowan, Sr. (Cartersville)
4th place Marsha Welch and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
5th place Charlene Turner and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
Dec. 15, 32 participants
1st place Jane Doss and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
2nd place Paul Fambro and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
3rd place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
4th place Paul Culotta and Carol Willis
5th place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
6th place Sharon Winters and Deborah Lankford (both from Alabama)
7th place Lynne Kuglar and Jean Moore (both from Cedartown)
8th place Jo Cauble and Jack Cauble (both from Canton)
Dec. 19, 22 participants
1st place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
2nd place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
3rd place Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown) and George Hayes (Adairsville)