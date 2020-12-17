A new holiday event will hit the streets Saturday when the Rome Christmas Crawl hopes to bring business to Downtown Rome while supporting the Hospitality House for Women.
The event starts at 5 p.m. outside Giggity’s Sports Bar & Grill. Participants will get a wristband and Christmas goodies. The wristband will give participants exclusive discounts on drinks that night.
Each participant will also receive a “passport” which can be signed at each bar location and returned to the admission table for entry in a raffle.
Participating bars include: El Zarape, Mellow Mushroom, Giggity’s, River Dog Outpost, The Foundry, La Scala and Rome City Brewing Co.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at https://www.freshtix.com/events/rome-christmas-crawl. They will also be on sale on Saturday.
Participants will be automatically entered into a raffle, with several opportunities to win prizes.
Rome Christmas Crawl Rules:
1. Dress up! It’s like Halloween but at Christmas. There will be a costume contest. To enter, participant must upload a picture and tag the event’s Facebook page.
2. Have fun! Bring your friends! The more the merrier!
3. To be considered for the raffle, the participant must visit at least 5 bars that are participating in our event. The “passport” must be signed at each bar and then returned to the admission table at Giggity’s to be entered.
4. Be respectful. Event organizers strongly discourage being too drunk and/or disorderly in public and remind participants that downtown Rome does not permit open container.
5. Generous tipping of servers and bartenders at participating locations is strongly encouraged.
6. Please try to pay for your refreshments as you go so the bar can move quickly for everyone.
7. The Roman Chariot will be running that night to help everyone get up and down Broad Street safely. Check public transport, carpool with a designated sober driver, make arrangements to sleep over at someone’s place etc. Be safe.
For additional information, email tonyvcaters@gmail.com.