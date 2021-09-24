The City of Rome will celebrate Georgia Cities Week October 3-9 and invites locals to participate in a variety of upcoming events and programs.
Sunday, Oct. 3: Rome Tennis Center Free Family Play Day
The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College invites the community to experience the lifelong sport of tennis. The SPLOST funded facility opened in 2016 and provides community programs and classes for all ages. The facility will be open for free play from 1 pm to 2:30 pm on Sunday, October 3. Play tennis with family and friends for free; tennis equipment will also be available.
Call 706-236-4490 to reserve a free court for play.
Sunday, Oct. 3 – Friday, Oct. 8: Rome-Floyd Planning Department Scavenger Hunt
The Rome-Floyd Planning Department is a joint department responsible for county-wide systems including mapping (GIS), transportation planning, historic preservation, land use development information and comprehensive planning activities. The department created a scavenger hunt for Georgia Cities Week complete with clues and prizes. Starting Sunday, Oct. 3, the scavenger hunt can be downloaded at Romega.us/Planning. The public may also pick-up a copy of the scavenger hunt at the planning office located at 607 Broad Street during business hours.
Monday, October 4: Rome Transit Customer Appreciation Day & Launch of Free Transit
The Rome Transit Department will celebrate its customers and offer transportation on the Main Line Fixed Route bus service at no charge starting Monday, Oct. 4. In appreciation of current customers and to help encourage new passengers to try RTD, transit will extend free transportation on the Main Line Fixed Route Bus Service through Friday, Dec. 31. For transit route maps visit, Romega.us/Transit.
Tuesday, Oct. 5: Build Your Own Rome Clocktower
To celebrate the work and importance of historic preservation, the Rome Historic Preservation Commission and the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center and Gift Shops are teaming up to invite citizens to build a model of the Rome Clocktower. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 5, participants can pick-up a pre-printed template of the Rome Clocktower at the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop or the Rome Area History Center Gift Shop Templates are also available for download online. Clocktower art entered will be part of a display at the Rome Area History in January 2022 as part of the 150th birthday celebration for the Rome Clocktower. Prizes will be awarded for creativity. Entry details and templates are available at RomeGeorgia.org/Clocktower.
Oct. 6-9: Stonebridge Golf Course Fall Celebration
Stonebridge Golf Club is a city facility that offers golf programs and events for all ages. During Georgia Cities Week, the golf course is hosting Launchbox Fall Celebration. Launchbox features covered bays for playing a variety of golf games complete with outdoor furniture and bayside food and beverage service. On Wednesday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 9, Stonebridge will donate 25% of all Launchbox revenue to the NWGA Boys & Girls Club. Stonebridge is also hosting a Launchbox family night on Thursday, Oct. 7; children 15 and under play and eat free. Visit RomeStonebridge.com for more details on all Launchbox fall celebration programs.
Thursday, Oct. 7: Free Pickleball Clinic
The Downtown Rome Tennis & Pickleball Center features 14 lighted USTA standard tennis courts and 6 dedicated pickleball courts. The center invites the community to come experience and learn how to play pickleball; the fastest growing sport in the U.S. Pickleball Pro, Mark Price, will lead the clinics and equipment will be provided. Free clinics will be held between 8 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m. Call the center to reserve a space at 706-290-0072.
Thursday, Oct. 7: Little Critters
The Rome-Floyd E.C.O. Center is a joint department that provides natural resource education. The center is hosting a pre-school program at 3 p.m. for children ages 3-5. Lessons and activities will help little ones explore the natural world with the help of a parent or an adult. The event is free, but spaces are limited, call 706-622-6435 to reserve a space.
Thursday, Oct. 7: Legends and Lore - Stories That Might Have Been
The city offers many unique facilities that are available to the public for event rentals. To celebrate these unique spaces, the public is invited to a story telling event on the grounds of the Rome Clocktower. Bob Harris will present Legends and Lore at 6:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for lawn seating. The event is free; visitors are asked to wear a mask.
Oct. 8-9: Haunted on Broad
The Rome Area History Center is a non-profit that utilizes a historic city building for the purposes of preserving and sharing the history of Rome and surrounding areas. The center is hosting the annual Haunted on Broad Tours on Friday and Saturday evening as a fundraiser. Hear bone-chilling tales and see famous ghostly visitors from the dark side of Rome's past. Tickets are $10 and are available online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org; visitors are asked to wear a mask.
Saturday, Oct. 9: Fiddlin’ Fest Between the Rivers
Downtown Development Authority represents and supports the businesses, property owners and residents in downtown. They invite you to attend the annual Fiddlin’ Fest Between the Rivers, a free bluegrass street festival in downtown Rome, held from noon to 6 p.m. For details on all the festivities planned, visit FiddlinFest.com.