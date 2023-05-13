Herb Lindsey has published a book filled with jokes and funny sayings for all to enjoy.
“Where’s My Tractor? LOL (Out Loud) or Jokes from the Herb Garden: A Collection of Jokes, Puns, Humor, and Words of Wisdom” is a new book by recently released by RoseDog Books.
Lindsey was born in 1938. He was the fifth in a family of eight children. He graduated from high school in 1956, and at age 17, he took a position as a drafting trainee and subsequently worked 40 years as an aircraft design engineer.
He is an introvert, but from early childhood was considered to be the “court jester” of his family. He has always loved to laugh and cause others to laugh. Many years ago, he read a magazine article claiming to contain the 10 funniest jokes ever told and indeed they were funny. He decided to copy them into a notebook to share with family and friends. Over time, he added jokes, puns, and other amusing material collected from various sources.
Finally, realizing there was so much gloom and doom in the world, he felt that publishing this material might alleviate some of the world’s melancholy.
“Where’s My Tractor? LOL (Out Loud) or Jokes from the Herb Garden: A Collection of Jokes, Puns, Humor, and Words of Wisdom” is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00).