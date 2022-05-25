The Rome Area Writers will host a memoir workshop geared toward seniors 60 and older.
The workshop will run each Saturday, June 4 to July 6, skipping June 18 and July 2.
Rome Area Writers is a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting writers and celebrating the art of writing.
This workshop series will give seniors the tools, skills, and knowledge they need to write their memoirs and pursue their personal writing projects. Each class will be held in the West Center of Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Avenue, from 10 a.m. to noon. On July 9 there will be two classes: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A catered lunch will be provided on that day.
Georgia Author of the Year winner Fran Stewart will lead each workshop class. Stewart, who has written more than 20 books, now specializes in teaching memoir writing. She will teach each class in person, using her own workshop methods where each class builds upon previous lessons.
The cost of the workshop is $25 total for all six sessions. This is a discounted rate thanks to grants from the Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging and the Rome Area Council for the Arts. The tuition covers all costs, including a spiral bound copy of Francine Stewart's workbook made specially for this course.
To enroll, contact Rome Area Writers at romeareawriters@gmail.com or call 706-802-9900. Spaces are limited as the course is capped at 25 students. Only seven openings remain.
At the end of the program students will have the skills and knowledge they need to pursue their own memoir projects. Although students will not have a finished book at the end of the class, they will have the inspiration and confidence to write their memoirs in a book that is unique to each of them, reflective of their lived experiences, and an enjoyable exploration of their lives. Each student will also receive membership in Rome Area Writers, which will give them access to a supportive writing community.