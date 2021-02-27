Replicas, artifacts, photos and more — these are things to see at the new Rivers Exhibit dedicated to steamboat Dixie at the Rome Area History Center on Broad Street.
The exhibit showcases replicas of steamboat Dixie. Among the pieces are the original machinery and whistle, photos and a scaled down version of the pilot house.
“Ever since the beginning it’s been a dream of mine and the founders to have an exhibit that truly portrays the rivers importance in Rome,” says Selena Tilly, archivist at the Rome Area History Center.
The artifacts from Dixie were brought to the museum by Tilly in 2000, but due to design changes, they were moved out of the museum and sat in a fenced-in area until 2019.
When she was hired back last year she made the River Exhibit a priority and started working on her vision.
“The rivers have always been an important part of any type of culture that has tried to set up here,” she explains.
The first steamboat in Rome was the Coosa, built in 1845, and it’s considered the beginning of the steamboat era in northwest Georgia. These boats were used as a means to transport goods and not necessarily for travel, as our rivers are too shallow to accommodate large Mississippi-style steamboats.
At that time the boats were worked past the point of their actual lifespan, and ended up sinking or catching fire due to the lack of inspections and improper maintenance.
An example of this is the greatest maritime disaster in American history, the Sultana. This steamboat was carrying Union prisoners of war from a Confederate prison camp in South Georgia. The Sultana had boiler issues, which was patched, but they overloaded the boat. The boiler eventually gave out and exploded in April 1865, killing 1,168 people while traveling on the Mississippi River. After this tragedy, guidelines were put in place for boiler and hull inspections.
In the 1880s, a movement was started to start cleaning the rivers due to sediment build up. With the use of dredges and snag boats, they were able to clean up rocks, excess dirt from construction and tree limbs that could have snagged the hull- the part of the boat that rides beneath the waters.
This was an effort to prolong the life-span of the steamboats and reduce the need to repeatedly patch their hulls.
The Dixie
Steamboat Dixie was built in Rome in 1904 under the direction of Capt. George Harrison Gould. It was a 72-ton vessel, powered by a 60-horsepower engine, served by a crew of 16 and home-ported in Mobile, Ala.
The machinery on the Dixie was old. It was built from parts that were previously used on two other boats, the Hill City, built in 1882; and the Resaca, built in 1892.
The Dixie was said to have been “hoodooed” — or cursed. Several people died after falling off the side of the boat. There was an incident were a ferryman’s cable got caught on the upper deck of the Dixie and took out the timbers on the front deck causing it to fall. It was repaired, but due to this incident they had trouble finding crewmen because the Dixie was thought to bring bad luck.
“What’s interesting about it is how it came to its demise,” says Tilly. “In 1913 the steamboat didn’t pass inspection, so they sidelined it. It was cut loose from the main wharf and they allowed it to drift back to where it lies today.”
The Dixie sat for about a year, then in April of 1914 the city said that something had to be done about the boat. It became an eyesore and people were starting to live on it.
The company who owned Dixie contacted the Rome Fire Department who made a plan to burn it.
A group of 200 Chattanooga boosters arrived to Rome by train to promote their town, and they were met by the Rome boosters who created an event to show off the fire department. They sounded a fire alarm and burned the hull at the entertainment of the Chattanooga visitors.
After the fire, the boosters followed their band and marched up broad street to signify that the show was over, and the Dixie was no more.
Almost 70 years later the machinery was recovered and brought to the Chieftain’s Museum. These artifacts are included at the Rivers Exhibit.
The Rome Area History Center is located at 305 Broad St. and open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.