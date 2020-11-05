The Rome Area History Center was one of 16 organizations to receive a grant from the Georgia Historical Records Advisory Council.
The GHRAC seeks to enrich the culture and protect the rights of Georgians by fostering activities that identify, preserve, and provide access to the state’s documentary heritage.
Using funds awarded to the University of Georgia Libraries and the Georgia Archives by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, GHRAC awarded grants to several entities to develop and/or implement projects to identify, preserve, and provide access to historical records.
The Rome Area History Center joined other entities including the Athens Regional Library System, Summer Hill Heritage Group, Fayette County Historical Society, the City of Tifton and the Augusta Jewish Museum in receiving a grant.
GHRAC plans to offer a similar grant opportunity in 2021, dependent on federal funding.