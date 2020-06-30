The Rome Area History Center will have a soft re-opening on Tuesday, July 7.
The center is reopening slowly to help ensure social distancing. Tickets will be available in hourly time slots between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Entry is free, but tickets are limited to 10 people each hour and must be reserved in advance.
The center will be following COVID-19 guidelines. Anyone who feels unwell should stay home. Visitors will have their temperatures checked before being allowed to enter the center and masks are required to be worn inside. If visitors do not have a mask, one will be provided upon entry.
A suggested $5 donation can be made to support center programming. To secure your reservation, book tickets online at RomeAreaCenter.org or in-person at one of the Georgia's Rome Gift Shop & Welcome Center locations: 402 Civic Center Drive or 300 W 1st Street. Guests are asked to arrive on time; tickets are only valid during the time block reserved.
The Rome Area History Center is also offering limited tickets for its monthly guided, Downtown History Tours. The first outdoor tour of the season will be held on Saturday, July 11 and will depart from the Downtown Georgia's Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop. The 90-minute tour starts at 10 a.m. and is facilitated by local historian, Selena Tilly. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. To secure tickets, book online at RomeAreaHistoryCenter.org or in-person at one of the Georgia's Rome Gift Shop & Welcome Center locations: 402 Civic Center Drive or 300 W 1st Street.
For questions about the Rome Area History Center re-opening or Downtown History Tours, please call 706-235-8051.