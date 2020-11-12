Rome and area residents can enjoy an intimate holiday cabaret under the stars Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 at Lawrence Plantation at Horseleg Creek.
The Rome Little Theatre Production is a 75-minute cabaret with no intermission and will be held outdoors at Lawrence Plantation at Horseleg Creek.
The cabaret is directed by Jessica Stewart and Chris Davidson, with musical direction by James Willis.
Seating is limited and safely distanced. Tables and lawn seating will be available. Concessions will be offered featuring special holiday drinks, wine, beer, sodas, and snacks. Patrons are free to bring blankets, but no outside food or drinks are allowed.
Physical tickets will not be printed. Guests will receive an e-mail confirmation for their records upon purchase. When they arrive at the performance, they’ll check in their name will be on the VIP list.
Special Event Pricing:
Table (seats up to 4): $60
Table with fire pit (seats up to 4): $60
Table (seats up to 6): $90
Lawn seats: $15 each
Seating is assigned based upon when tickets are purchased and the number of tickets in an order. If more than one ticket is purchased, everyone in that ticket order will be seated together.
Masks are required for entry and must be worn at all times except while actively eating or drinking in your designated seat.