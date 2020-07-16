The Georgia Writers Museum will host John T. Edge, author of “The Potlikker Papers: A Food History of the Modern South,” at its monthly Meet the Author series, on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m.
And Rome residents who are literary fans or who just want to listen to Edge’s presentation, can do so virtually.
Traditionally an in-person event, this event will bring Edge to everyone’s living room – or kitchen, or anywhere else – via Zoom, the virtual meeting platform.
Inducted into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame in 2019, Edge joins notable writers like Pat Conroy and Alice Walker, all having unique topics and styles. Edge delights in conversations about food. He has been director of the Southern Foodways Alliance since its founding in 1999 and is the winner of the M.F.K. Fisher Distinguished Writing Award from the James Beard Foundation. A contributing editor to Garden & Gun, he also hosts the television show, TrueSouth.
Edge is sharing his time and talents to help GWM continue to deliver programs as they work toward developing new ways for guests to experience its exhibits and programs in the future.
This event is free; however, GWM asks listeners to consider supporting the museum by making a donation of $15 per household or single location group when they RSVP at www.georgiawritersmuseum.com.
NPR’s Publishers Weekly named “Potlikker Papers” best book of 2017, stating in its review that “In the South, Edge notes, food and eating intertwine inextricably with politics and social history, and he deftly traces these connections from the civil rights movement to today’s Southern eclectic cultural cuisine.” In O, The Oprah Magazine, his book is described as “A panoramic mural of the South’s culinary heritage, illuminating the region’s troubled place at the American table and the unsung role of cooks in the quest for social justice.” Southeastern Booksellers Association made The Potlikker Papers a 2017 “Okra Pick.”
For more information and to RSVP, please the visit the ticket link at www.georgiawritersmuseum.com.