A popular outdoor event returns to Ridge Ferry Park on Sept. 11 and Rome residents still have time to prepare. The 35th running of the Roman Rumble is right around the corner.
The Roman Rumble, a fundraiser for Harbor House Northwest Georgia Child Advocacy Center, is a 5K and 2-mile Health Walk.
Registration is now open and is discounted for all first responders as a commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
All proceeds from the event benefits Harbor House which serves Floyd, Polk and Haralson Counties and provides children of sexual and physical abuse a safe place to tell their stories of abuse. The mission of Harbor House is to provide a caring, comfortable and safe environment to evaluate children who may have been abused and to encourage the collaboration of social and legal agencies for the benefit of the child and to lessen the trauma suffered.
Organizers say the event is a great way for families to have fun outdoors and get a little exercise.
“Come run and walk for the children of our community,” said Harbor House board president Melissa Phillips. “It’s a a fun, easy way to enjoy Sept. 11. And for those who want to be competitive, you’ve got enough time to train. But lots of people run, walk and jog and their own pace. It’s a great community event.”
Registration is available online at romerumble.itsyourrace.com/register/