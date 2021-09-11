A very special concert will take place today at Shorter University’s Brookes Chapel.
The Roman Festival Brass will perform “9/11 Remembered,” a concert to honor first responders and the military.
“We’re a volunteer community brass band that plays on a professional level,” said director Don Robinson. “We’ve been in existence for 20 years. Our members are from all over Northwest Georgia and we play all over the South.”
The band is based on the instrumentation of the popular British Brass Band. They utilize a full section of cornets, flugelhorn, tenor horns, baritones, trombones, euphoniums, tubas and percussion.
The group plays concerts throughout the year including seasonal Christmas and 4th of July concerts as well as thematic concerts.
“This concert will feature first responders in uniform as well as an honor guard,” Robinson said. “We’ll let them process into the chapel to a song called “Home of Legends.”
He said the concert will honor both first responders as well as military servicemen and women.
One of the pieces being performed is titled ‘Five’ and was written about the four marines and one sailor who lost their lives after a gunman opened fire on two military installations in Chattanooga.
“It’s also to remember 9/11,” Robinson said, “and what a somber that that was.”
The concert will take place today starting at 3 p.m. in Brookes Chapel at Shorter University and will last approximately an hour. The public is invited to attend. There is no admission fee.
A reception will follow.