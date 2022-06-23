Kingfisher Art Co. will host live music and an exhibition of art on Saturday starting at 8 p.m.

The show and exhibit are part of the OUTSIDERS: Folk Art from the Rural South show, which runs through July 9. Music starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the show.

Tickets area available online at kingfisherartco.com

Bradley Cochran, AKA Rolling Nowhere, is a self taught artist and songwriter born in Rome. A self-proclaimed late bloomer, he started writing and performing music at age 30 and began painting in 2016 at the age of 40. While working dude ranches in Wyoming in his twenties, Brad fell in love with Western Landscapes and culture. His subjects include Cowboys, Western landscapes, skulls, while also paying homage to his love of American roots music.

“I painted myself out of a dark period in my life and found my passion inside a world of bright colors. I’m basically putting everything I love into a blender, adding color and moving forward to an unknown destination with my art,” he said.

The exhibit runs through July 9, and will feature ticketed performances by several artists at various dates, with Cochran (Rolling Nowhere) performing on Saturday and Robinella performing July 2.

Kingfisher is located at 7 E. 2nd Ave. and does not have a designated parking lot. Guests are advised to look for street parking along Broad St. and E 1st St., or to use one of the closest parking lots a block away at either the lot behind Harvest Moon, or Truist Bank. The Roman Chariot provides free rides from and to anywhere in downtown Rome by texting 706-413-2822.

