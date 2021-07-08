Are you “Tough Enough To Wear Pink”?
The Bartow County Championship Rodeo runs Friday and Saturday at the Bartow County Saddle Club Arena in Cartersville. The arena is located off Burn Hickory Road and the event begins at 7:30 p.m. each night.
The theme for this year’s rodeo is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink.” All fans are asked to join the rodeo contestants, as they wear pink to the rodeo in an effort to raise awareness for breast cancer. The goal is to “Pink-Out” the rodeo area.
Rodeo events planned are bareback riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, team roping and bull riding. Some of the other events that will be held each night are the kid’s calf scramble and the wild cow milking contest. Both of these events prove to be very poplar with the crowd each year.
The rodeo begins each night with the Star Spangles Banner and a patriotic grand entry.
Admission is paid at the gate and is $15 for general admission; $10 for children 5-9; children 4 and under are free. Parking is free. Call 706-218-0382 for additional information.