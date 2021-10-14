For two nights only, fans of the Rocky Horror Picture show will get to experience the music and madness of the iconic show.
Rome audiences will get to enjoy the show with a shadow cast at the DeSoto Theatre on Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a 1975 musical comedy horror film and a parody tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through to the early 1960s. The film stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick and is narrated by Charles Gray.
The story centers on a young engaged couple whose car breaks down in the rain near a castle where they seek a telephone to call for help. The castle or country home is occupied by strangers in elaborate costumes celebrating an annual convention. They discover the head of the house is Dr. Frank N. Furter, an apparently mad scientist who actually is an alien transvestite who creates a living muscle man named Rocky in his laboratory. The couple are seduced separately by the mad scientist and eventually released by the servants who take control.
Rocky Horror has become an annual tradition in many theaters across the country which screen the film around Halloween. Audiences participate during the screening by way of costumes, call-back lines, props and even dancing. Many people memorize the lines they’re supposed to yell during the film and come prepared with props to throw in the theater at the appropriate points in the film.
The RLT screening of “Rocky Horror Pictures Show” will include a shadow cast and will run Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday Oct. 30 at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
No outside food, drinks or props are allowed but Rocky Horror Picture Show costumes are encouraged.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $18 for season ticketholders. Ticket price includes a participation kit.