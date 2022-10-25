rocky horror

RLT's screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" with shadow cast will take place Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at the DeSoto Theatre. Tickets are $22 and include a participation kit.

