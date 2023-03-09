WelshFest back after 3-year hiatus

Arleigh Ordoyne, a member of the WelshFest committee and director of the Polk County Historical Society Museum, speaks at the Feb. 24 meeting of the Cedartown Kiwanis Club.

 Jeremy Stewart
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In