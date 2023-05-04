The first ever Ro Flo Fest will celebrate Rome and Floyd County’s art and culture and takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Rome.
If area residents want to get outside this weekend and enjoy music and food in the downtown atmosphere while supporting local artists, the Ro Flo Fest is just want they need.
The event is a rebranded version of the former ArtsFest and will include vendors and local musicians a well as nonprofits hosting kid activities.
Downtown retailers will host sidewalk sales throughout the day.
The live music lineup is as follows:
10 a.m. — Savannah Crabbe
11 a.m. — Sarah Nova
Noon — Wade Forrester
2 p.m. — Scott Thompson and Brother Mojo
There will also be live music by LoDown aboard the Roman Holiday as guests ride down the river on two separate riverboat rides. Tickets for the riverboat rides are $12 per person and the cruises begin at 1 p.m. and again at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Freshtix.com
The rest of Ro Flo Fest is free, thanks to the sponsorship of River City Bank as well as downtown Rome businesses and property owners.
“We are excited to bring back one of our signature events with a twist,” said Downtown Development Director Aundi Lesley. “RoFlo will have all the things you love about ArtsFest in the form of a vibrant street festival representing all things Rome and Floyd County. This year’s event will feature 100 arts and craft vendors, local musicians, fun photos ops and kids activities. Special thanks to our sponsor, River City Bank.”
Lesley said the event will also feature delicious cuisine from local restaurants as well as food trucks.
For questions, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email downtown@romega.us