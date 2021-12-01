Auditions for ‘Frozen Jr.’ took place two years ago. A pandemic happened and the show was put on hold last year. But now, Rome Little Theatre is finally able to bring the beloved show to a Rome audience.
‘Frozen Jr.’ opens Friday at the DeSoto Theatre and runs through Dec. 12. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, this RLT Jr. production will bring Anna, Elsa, and the magical land of Arendelle to life on the RLT stage. With a cast of beloved characters, and loaded with magic, adventure, and humor, ‘Frozen Jr’ will thaw even the coldest heart.
The show is directed by Chris Davidson and produced by Amanda Swendsen. Angela McRee provides musical direction and Hannah Camacho is the choreographer.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $16 for seniors and students. They’re available online at romelittletheatre.com.
This production is included in the season ticket.
Individual tickets purchased and held for the 2020 production of ‘Frozen Jr.’ were moved to the new performance dates, and ticket holders were sent ticket confirmation emails this summer. If you cannot find your ticket confirmation email, or if you need to exchange your tickets for another performance date, call the RLT Box Office at 706-295-7171.
Masks are strongly encouraged for all guests regardless of vaccination status. Distanced seating for this production is available in the upper balcony upon request.