Rome Little Theatre’s youth production of Disney’s "Frozen Jr." continues this weekend with four more performances.
The production, which had been in its final week of rehearsal in March 2020 when it was shut down by the pandemic, returned to the stage last weekend and quickly set a new ticket sales record for the theatre.
"Frozen Jr." is set in the fictional kingdom of Arendelle and tells the story of Princesses Anna and Elsa. Forced to be separated as children, the sisters are faced with new challenges after the loss of their parents. Danger leads the sisters to discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. The show is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and features all the memorable songs from the animated film plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
"Frozen Jr." is directed by RLT Executive Director Chris Davidson, who previously directed RLT’s productions of "Spamalot" and "Into the Woods." The production team includes Amanda Swendsen as producer and stage manager, Angela McRee as musical director, and Hannah Camacho as choreographer. The production also features Broadway-style puppets created by local artist and teacher Claire Howard.
The production is sponsored in part by the Rome Area Council for the Arts, Sweet Pickles Cafe, Cornerstone Insurance Solutions, and Georgia Power. Rome Little Theatre’s season is supported by grants from The Georgia Council for the Arts.
"Frozen Jr." runs through Dec. 12 at the DeSoto Theatre. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $17 for adults, $16 for students and seniors. Prices include all fees. Group rates are available for groups of ten or more. Tickets can be purchased at romelittletheatre.com or by calling the box office at 706-295-7171.