The play has been described as “heart-wrenching and hilarious” as it takes audiences on an emotional journey, dealing with depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love.
Rome Little Theatre’s production of “Every Brilliant Thing” runs March 10-13 at the DeSoto Theatre.
The critically acclaimed play was written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe and in the RLT production, a young girl attempts to cure her mother’s depression by creating a list of the best things in the world, the things worth living for. The list grows as he progresses from childhood and adolescence to college and marriage. It includes things such as ice cream, Star Trek, Kung Fu movies, and falling in love. But when life deals a bitter blow, the list proves to be helpful to the daughter in ways that it could never be for the mother.
What starts as a small gesture grows over her lifetime into a million entries that remind her of the simple joys of life and the profound power of hope.
RLT’s production features Amy Mendes as the narrator, and is directed by Chris Davidson.
This intimate production will be presented in-the-round, bringing theatre-goers together for a moving, uplifting, and often hilarious story of love and resilience. Though the piece is a solo performance by Mendes, audience members will become her collaborators.
The play is recommended for ages 13 and up. Masks are encouraged.
“Every Brilliant Thing” runs March 10-12 starting at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday< March 13 starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Desoto Theatre, 530 Broad St.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors/students and can be purchased by calling the box office at 706-295-7171, Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by visiting the theatre’s website at www.romelittletheatre.com.