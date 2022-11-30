The magic of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" comes to the DeSoto Stage Dec. 2 to 11.
Director Mandy Maloney presents a multigenerational cast in the internationally acclaimed Broadway classic.
The beloved story tells of Belle, a young woman in a small, provincial town and a Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will be broke and he'll be transformed back to his former self. But he can't break the spell, he and his entire household are doomed for all eternity.
"This show is so special," said RLT Executive Director, Mandy Maloney. "The message of love and acceptance resonates across generations and time. Our cast is one of the most talented groups of actors I have ever worked with and I can't wait for Rome to experience them in this show. They are truly magical"
A special poster for the show was designed and created by Jess Milner Art and Design Works.
"I asked him to go outside his wheelhouse and he totally delivered," Maloney said. "We collaborated on the idea and he made it his own."
The show runs Dec. 2-11 at the DeSoto Theatre on Broad Street. Friday shows being at 7:30 p.m., Saturday shows begin at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday shows begin at 2:30 p.m.