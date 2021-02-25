It’s time for another of Rome Little Theatre’s Virtual Table Reads and this time it’s an iconic murder mystery.
Participants will be tackling “The Mousetrap” by Agatha Christie and are encouraged to grab a drink and a snack and join in on the fun.
RLT Virtual Table Reads are readings, not performances, and everyone in attendance reads. Roles may be shared, swapped, or doubled depending on the number of participants. Glitches, stumbles, and laughter are expected and are part of the fun. Check each event’s details for information about the play, roles, and rating. People of all races, ethnicities, and gender identities are encouraged to participate.
Registration is required.
“The Mousetrap” virtual read will be hosted by Andrew Bressette, an RLT board member and calls for a cast of three females and five males, all over 18. The read is rated PG for subject matter.
The iconic murder mystery is about a group of strangers trapped during a snowstorm.
After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another.
A police detective, who arrives on skis, interrogates the suspects: the newlyweds running the house; a spinster with a curious background; an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef; a retired Army major; a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift; and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone.
When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate. This record-breaking murder mystery features a brilliant surprise finish.
Registration is available online at www.romelittletheatre.com