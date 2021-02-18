Rome Little Theatre’s new series is interactive, engaging and could end up being quite entertaining.
Virtual Table Reads is a new series where anyone can participate in the “rehearsal process.” But it’s done virtually and anyone who attends is allowed to read for a part.
The first table read is “Morningside” by Topher Payne.
Nine women with secrets. A case of champagne. One unforgettable baby shower.
This razor-sharp play from award-winning playwright Topher Payne takes audiences to a sunny, spring afternoon in the Morningside neighborhood of Atlanta where different generations are thrown together to test the bonds of family and friendship. This is about to be the mother of all baby showers. What could possibly go wrong?
The event is hosted by Jessica Stewart and calls for a cast of 9 females ages 18 and up. The read is rated PG13 for mild adult language and themes.
RLT Virtual Table Reads are readings, not performances, and everyone in attendance gets to read. Roles may be shared, swapped, or doubled depending on the number of participants.
Glitches, stumbles and laughter are expected and are part of the fun. Check each event’s details for information about the play, roles, and rating. People of all races, ethnicities, and gender identities are encouraged to participate.
Registration is required by visiting online at www.romelittletheatre.com.