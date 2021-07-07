Rome Little Theatre is looking for two actors to join the cast of Ken Ludwig’s “Leading Ladies,” a fast-paced farce from the award-winning playwright of “Moon over Buffalo” and “Shakespeare in Hollywood.”
In “Leading Ladies,” English Shakespearean actors Jack and Leo find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that Florence, an elderly woman in York, Pennsylvania is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash.
The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren’t nephews, but nieces. Romantic entanglements abound, especially when Leo falls head-over-petticoat in love with Florence’s vivacious niece.
Auditions will be held July 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre. Callbacks will be held July 14 by invitation.
Performances are Oct. 1-10, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Casting is for one female and one male ages 18+.
This show, directed by Chris Parker and produced by Mandy Maloney, was cast in March 2020, but was postponed because of the pandemic. The original cast will return to the production, but two roles are available.
RLT is committed to building a more diverse and inclusive theatre community. Actors from underrepresented backgrounds are encouraged to audition.