Like many other local organizations, the Rome Symphony Orchestra and Rome Little Theatre are having to postpone (and in some cases cancel) their scheduled performances.
That's a big hit for those organizations which depend on ticket sales and donations to keep their doors open and to keep providing entertainment and education to the community.
A recent letter from the symphony's conductor to its members and the community at large lamented the fact that they're having to postpone a June 13 concert. But added that even though a March concert was canceled just two days out, musicians, guests soloists and the choir director were paid as a show of good faith and solidarity for the financial crisis facing all artists.
The letter also appealed for support from the community in the form of donations.
Here are excerpts from Maestro Jeffrey Dokken's letter:
While all of us desperately miss performing for you and eagerly anticipate the day when we can come together to make beautiful music once again, that day, unfortunately, has not yet arrived. Live concerts require audience members and musicians alike to sit in close proximity with one another for a prolonged period of time. Out of an abundance of caution for the health of our musicians and audience members, and in order to comply with the restrictions on large gatherings, the Board of Directors of the Rome Symphony Orchestra has decided to postpone our June 13 'Moonlight Cabaret' concert. We hope and plan to be able to bring you this concert at a future date, as we were all looking forward to showcasing the music of Broadway and the Great American Song Book with renowned musical theater actor Alan Naylor. If you have already purchased tickets to this concert, please stay tuned for more information regarding rescheduling and ticket honoring.
Like all arts organizations across the United States, the Rome Symphony Orchestra has been adversely affected by the Coronavirus, having to cancel or postpone several concerts and a major fundraising event. Since we had to cancel our March concert just two days before the concert, as a show of good faith and solidarity for the coming financial crisis facing all artists, we paid our musicians, guest soloist, and choir director, spending over $10,000 for a concert that did not happen. Unknown to most of our audience members is that every Rome Symphony Orchestra concert costs tens of thousands of dollars to present. In addition to the concert costs we also have salaries, rent, insurance, and all of the other overhead costs associated with running a nonprofit organization.
We hope to come out of this stronger than ever, and to be able to once again fill your lives with music as we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Oldest Symphony in the South, but we are going to need some help to get there. Thank you for your consideration.
Donations may be made securely online by visiting the RSO web site at www.romesymphony.org or by mailing a check to 202 E. 3rd Ave. Rome, Ga. 30161.
Rome Little Theatre is also asking for the community's continued support.
As it approaches a milestone anniversary, the organization is grateful to donors and says with the community's help, it can continue to offer "quality entertainment, educational opportunities, and a meaningful creative outlet for the people of Northwest Georgia."
On RLT's web site, www.romelittletheatre.com, there's a "support RLT" and a "donate" button where community members can choose to donate at a variety of levels:
Platinum – $5,000 and up
Gold – $2,000 – 4,999
Silver – $1000 - 1999
Bronze – $500 - 999
Sustainer – $250-499
Supporter – $100-249
Friend – up to $99
Donors can choose to give a one-time gift or set up an automatic recurring donation in any amount.
Other local arts organizations are feeling the economic effects of the Coronavirus as well. Rome and Floyd County residents can find those groups online and donate to help support the arts locally.