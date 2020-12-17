Rome Little Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” will stream for free on demand Dec. 19 and 20.
Every family has its own holiday traditions, and for many, attending Rome Little Theatre’s holiday production is one of them.
“We love to bring people together for the holidays,” said RLT executive director Chris Davidson. Nearly 5000 people attended last year’s holiday production, half of which were school children served by RLT’s school show matinee program.
The pandemic, however, has changed things this year. Determined to find a way to present a holiday production as safely as possible, RLT implemented a number of policies and procedures to minimize risk to volunteers and patrons, but as community infection and hospitalization rates increased, the theatre decided to cancel in-person performances on the advice of its Reopening and Safety Committee.
RLT quickly reached out to Rome Area Council for the Arts with the idea of making the production available for free online as a gift to the community, and RACA came on as a sponsoring partner.
“We realized,” Davidson said, “that as sad as we are about the conditions in our community and about not being able to perform in person, this is really an opportunity for us to step up and serve our community in a bigger way than we could have with limited attendance. More than ever, we all need some holiday spirit. Dickens says “no one is useless who lightens the burdens of another” and we want to embrace that message. The themes of A Christmas Carol are more resonant than ever, and we hope that by making it available for free to people in their homes, that we and our friends at RACA can deliver a little bit of Christmas joy to anyone in our community who needs it.”
This one-act solo adaptation of the classic Christmas story is performed by Dickens himself, based on his historic reading tour of the US in 1867. Through changes of voice and gesture, Dickens recreates the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, the bitter old miser who, after a night of otherworldly visits, learns to keep Christmas in his heart.
Chris Parker, an English and drama teacher at Coosa High School, portrays Dickens and more than two dozen other characters. The production is directed by Davidson, and filmed and edited by local filmmaker Rick Williams.
A Christmas Carol will be available to stream on demand from midnight on Dec. 19 through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 20. The link to access the stream will be available on the theatre’s website, RomeLittleTheatre.com.
Donations are accepted on the website, as well, or may be mailed to RLT at 530 Broad St. Rome, Georgia 30161.