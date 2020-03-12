Rome Little Theatre’s production of “Frozen Jr.” runs March 20-29 at the DeSoto Theatre.
The enchanting modern classic is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings Anna, Elsa, and the magical land of Arendelle to life on the RLT stage. With a cast of beloved characters, and loaded with magic, adventure, and humor, Frozen JR will thaw even the coldest heart.
The show is directed by Chris Davidson, produced by Amanda Swendsen, and includes musical direction by Angela McRee and choreography by Hannah Camacho.
Showtimes are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 3:20 p.m. on Sundays. On Sunday, March 22, the show will include ASL interpretation.
Tickets are available online at www.romelittletheatre.com.