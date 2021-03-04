Rome Little Theatre is excited to announce a return to indoor performances with a limited run of “Love Letters” in April. Auditions take place March 15 and 16.
The play by A.R. Gurney was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and centers on two characters. Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, are childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence begins with birthday party “thank-you” notes and summer camp postcards.
Romantically attached, they continue to exchange letters through the boarding school and college years — where Andy goes on to excel at Yale and law school, while Melissa flunks out of a series of “good schools.” While Andy is off at war Melissa marries, but her attachment to Andy remains strong and she continues to keep in touch as he marries, becomes a successful attorney, gets involved in politics and, eventually, is elected to the U.S. Senate.
Meanwhile, her marriage in tatters, Melissa dabbles in art and gigolos, drinks more than she should, and becomes estranged from her children. Eventually she and Andy do become involved in a brief affair, but it is really too late for both of them. However Andy’s last letter, written to her mother after Melissa’s untimely death, makes it eloquently clear how much they really meant, and gave to, each other over the years — physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be.
The show will be directed by Emily Earp and produced by Chris Davidson. Auditions will take place March 15 and 6 by appointment and callbacks will be March 17 by invitation. The cast calls for one female and one male, mature adults.
Rehearsals will take place March 18-April 8 online and in-person.
Performances will run April 9-17.
Audition information and instructions, as well as tickets to the show are available online at www.romelittletheatre.com
‘Mousetrap’ Table Read
On Friday, RLT will host another of its Virtual Table Reads and this time it’s an iconic murder mystery.
Participants will be tackling “The Mousetrap” by Agatha Christie and are encouraged to grab a drink and a snack and join in on the fun.
RLT Virtual Table Reads are readings, not performances, and everyone in attendance reads. Roles may be shared, swapped, or doubled depending on the number of participants. Glitches, stumbles, and laughter are expected and are part of the fun. Check each event’s details for information about the play, roles and rating.
Despite the genders and ages of charcters, people of all races, ethnicities, and gender identities are encouraged to participate.
Registration is required.
“The Mousetrap” virtual read will be hosted by Andrew Bressette, an RLT board member and calls for a cast of three females and five males, all over 18. The read is rated PG for subject matter.
The iconic murder mystery is about a group of strangers trapped during a snowstorm.
After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another.
A police detective, who arrives on skis, interrogates the suspects: the newlyweds running the house; a spinster with a curious background; an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef; a retired Army major; a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift; and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone.
When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate. This record-breaking murder mystery features a brilliant surprise finish.
Registration is available online at www.romelittletheatre.com