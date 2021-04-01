Rome Little Theatre announces its return to indoor performances with a limited run of A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters.”
The show will run April 9, 10, 16 and 17 at the DeSoto Theatre.
A pre-show talk will begin 20 minutes before curtain at each performance.
“Love Letters” is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, are childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence begins with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards.
Romantically attached, they continue to exchange letters through the boarding school and college years — where Andy goes on to excel at Yale and law school, and Melissa flunks out of a series of “good schools.” Over the course of 50 years, they discuss the hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats, that have passed between them through their separate lives. Andy’s last letter, however, makes it eloquently clear how much they really meant, and gave to, each other over the years — physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be.
Love Letters is staged simply, with two actors reading the letters that tell the story of their lives. Contains mild adult language and subject matter.
Appearing April 9 and 17 will be Scott McDaniel and Jenny Wear. Appearing April 10 and 16 will be Brian Hales and Cynthia Hubler.
The show is directed by Emily Earp and produced by Chris Davidson.
RLT emphasizes its commitment to keeping patrons and volunteers safe:
Masks must be worn properly at all times.
Temperature screenings will be conducted at entry.
Parties will be seated together, but physically distanced from other parties.
Concessions will not be served (complimentary water will be offered outdoors at intermission).
Attendance will not exceed 15% of the theater’s capacity for this production.
Tickets are available online at romelittletheatre.com/tickets
For additional information on the steps RLT is taking to keep staff, volunteers, and patrons safe, their COVID-19 Safety Guide is available online at romelittletheatre.com