Next month, Rome Little Theatre Academy will offer three innovative online opportunities for students in grades 4-12.
Students will collaborate and have fun with classmates while they hone their skills with professional teachers.
“The Show Must Go Online!” — a musical theater virtual workshop
July 13-23, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, plus private lessons
Instructors: Kelly Goldin and Angela McRee
Grades 4-8, Tuition: $75
“The Show Must Go Online!” is a hilarious new musical about a group of kids trying to save their annual musical by putting it online. Written in response to current events — this “show within a show” allows every student an opportunity to shine while trying their best to prevent “Brushes with Greatness — the Dental Hygiene Musical” from being canceled. Can these passionate kids succeed and save their show?
Students will sing, act and produce a show while learning valuable skills in auditioning, production, and vocal technique. And of course, it wouldn’t be an RLT workshop without some fun theater games. Students will receive individualized coaching in between the large group Zoom rehearsals. Some non-singing roles available. The final production will be shared online via a watch party.
Technical requirements: Students need access to reliable internet, two devices (computer, smartphone or tablet) and adult support to assist with setting up Zoom and email. Participants will be required to sign a video and photo release form.
Singing for Musical Theatre (virtual)
July 6-10 daily 11 a.m. — noon, plus one private lesson
Instructor: Angela McRee
Grades 6-12, Tuition: $55
In this exciting week-long masterclass, students will enhance their vocal skills through an emphasis on vocal expression, health, and technique. Daily group classes will feature topics such as warp-ups, self-recording and ear training, auditioning, making a song your own, and choosing a song that showcases your strengths. In addition to the daily group class, students will receive one private individualized lesson. All meetings will be conducted via Zoom.
Technology requirements: Students must have access to reliable internet, two devices (a computer, smartphone or tablet) and the ability to set up Zoom and email. Participants will be required to sign a video and photo release form.
Bad Auditions…On Camera by Ian McWethy, Carrie McWethy (McCrossen)
An Online Production Workshop
July 6-17, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 1-2 p.m., plus one private lesson
Instructor: Chris Parker
Grades 9-12 Tuition: $75
The casting director has only one day to find an actor to fill the role of a lawyer in a popular TV crime drama. What seems like a simple task proves impossible when the pool of actors includes stage thespians who can’t tone it down for the screen, performers completely unable to keep themselves in frame, and an actor who seems to believe this is a commercial. Vote for who you think should get the role when you step behind the doors of a casting session in this hilarious comedy. With 20 alternate endings, who knows what will happen?
This new comedy was written specifically to be performed online. We will rehearse everything over Zoom and present the show live online on Friday, July 17. In addition to group cast meetings, each cast member will receive a private coaching lesson online.
Technology requirements: Students need access to reliable internet, a device (a computer, smartphone or tablet), Zoom, and email. Participants will be required to sign a video and photo release form.
To register for classes, visit romelittletheatre.com, then click on Education then RLT Academy.