Since Rome audiences can’t attend Rome Little Theatre productions at the moment, the community theater group is bringing the productions to locals.
In a new fundraising series, RLT has announced that Rome residents can experience the joy of musical theater in their own driveway ..or front yard...or patio.
For a $250 donation, up to 20 people can enjoy a 40-minute show at home – complete with Broadway tunes they know and love.
Performers will arrive in groups, by car, to perform. Hosts will receive a gift basket of RLT concession favorites and also have the opportunity to order dinner or snack boxes from one of RLT’s restaurant partners.
Those interested in hosting can complete a form at https://www.romelittletheatre.com/ and will be contacted by a representative from RLT to discuss the performance.
For questions, contact Chris Davidson at 706-295-7171 or romelittletheatre@gmail.com.
For the safety of performers and audiences, artists will perform one at a time and will be safely distanced from each other and from the audience.