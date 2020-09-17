Locals can get their Halloween costumes now or even score some interesting and quirky items on Friday and Saturday morning when Rome Little Theatre hosts a Costume and Prop Sale.
Volunteers have spent the last few months cleaning out RLT’s costume shop, prop room and library and they’re ready to pass along their weird, wonderful and vintage treasures to the community.
The sale takes place Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the stage of the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad Street. All purchases are cash only. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.