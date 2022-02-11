Topher Payne, the award-winning Atlanta playwright whose play “Morningside” runs Feb. 11-20 at Rome Little Theatre, will take questions from audience members on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. following the performance.
The event is open to all “Morningside” ticket holders.
Since 1999, Payne has made his home in Atlanta, working as an actor, director, designer, and writer. This spring, Payne is a visiting lecturer at Berry College.
Payne was a 2017 Lambda Literary Award nominee for “Perfect Arrangement,” which was also awarded the 2014 M. Elizabeth Osborn Award by the American Theatre Critics Association. He is a seven-time nominee and three-time winner of The Gene-Gabriel Moore Playwriting Award, and was the recipient of the 2016 Suzi Bass Award for Best World Premiere for “Let Nothing You Dismay.” Readers of Creative Loafing have named him Atlanta’s Best Local Playwright for the past eight years, and he was selected as one of “Ten Playwrights You Should Know” by Southern Theatre magazine.
He began writing for television in 2016, and has scripted five films for The Hallmark Channel.
Payne is a member of the Dramatist’s Guild of America, and both the Canadian and American Writer’s Guilds. He is a founding board member of The Jo Howarth Noonan Foundation for the Performing Arts, which provides continuing professional development for female theatre artists over the age of 40.
Set in the Morningside neighborhood of Atlanta, “Morningside” explores the complex challenges of modern Southern women. The production features an all-female cast, running crew, and creative team, including director Jessica Stewart and producer Katie Farmer.
The play is recommended for ages 13 and up. Masks are strongly encouraged for all guests regardless of vaccination status.
“Morningside” runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11-20 at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors/students and can be purchased by calling the box office at 706-295-7171, Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by visiting the theatre’s website at www.romelittletheatre.com.