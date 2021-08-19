Rome Little Theatre will hold auditions for its production of “Frozen Jr.” on Aug. 23 and 24 starting at 6:30 p.m.
“Frozen Jr.” was scheduled to run in March of 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The original cast is returning with the exception of a small number of older cast members who are unable to return.
Auditions are open to all actors ages 14-18 who’d like to join the cast, as well as current cast members who’d like to be considered for other roles.
RLT is committed to building a more diverse and inclusive theatre community. Actors from underrepresented backgrounds are encouraged to audition.
Callbacks will take place Aug. 25 by invitation. Performances for “Frozen Jr.” are scheduled for Dec. 3-12. The show is directed by Chris Davidson and produced by Amanda Swendsen with music direction by Angela McRee and choreography by Hannah Camacho.
Complete audition information and instructions are available at romelittletheatre.com/auditions.