If you’re in the mood to see a little love and romance, laugh a little and perhaps even shed a tear or two, then Rome Little Theatre and the Rome Shakespeare Festival have got you covered.
The two theatrical companies, separately, are presenting shows that promise a wealth of emotion to audiences.
Feb. 10-19, RLT will present “Funny Little Thing Called Love,” a comedy that takes place under a full moon on a very unpredictable night of romance. A cast of characters presents four tales that take audiences around the world with unexpected and hilarious twists and turns. By the time the evening is over and the moon works its magic, love will conquer all.
The show runs Feb. 10-19 at the DeSoto Theater with Friday and Saturday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows beginning at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students and seniors.
Opening Feb. 16 at Heritage Hall Center Stage, Rome Shakespeare Festival’s “Romance/Romance” is their first show of the year.
The show runs Feb. 16-26 and is composed of two acts linked by the common theme of love, with one song performed in each act.
The first explores the budding relationship between two people who have adopted personas other than their own. The second act is set in The Hamptons, where two married couples in their thirties are spending the season in a rented cottage.
The cast is comprised of Drew Davidson, Rachel Roan, Asa Stallings and Katie Hartel. It’s directed by Sue Gaukel.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16-18 and Feb. 23-25 as well as at 3 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 26.