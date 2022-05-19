Rome Little Theatre Academy’s Summer Workshop will run June 13-17 for grades 1-12. Students will be grouped by grade and will rotate through classes in musical theater, vocal technique, choreography, scene and character study as well as improvisation.
For local students interested in learning more about the theater or just brushing up on theatrical skills they already have, Rome Little Theatre is offering its Summer Workshop June 13-17.
The workshop is open to grades 1-12 and will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
The workshop is a stock-style day camp designed to challenge and inspire novice and experienced young actors.
Students will be grouped by grade and will rotate through classes in musical theater, vocal technique, choreography, scene and character study as well as improvisation.
The highlight of the workshop will be a free performance showcase for friends and family on the final day.
The goal of the workshop is to provide theater education experience that fosters respect for one's self as well as others and which kindles a lifelong love of the arts. The classes will focus on creative play, self-discovery and cooperation in a nurturing environment, according to RLT.
Tuition is $185 and includes a t-shirt and daily lunch.