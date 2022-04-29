Rome residents have a unique opportunity to support several local nonprofits on the same day in the same place.
On Saturday, River Remedy Brewing Co., located at 320 Glenn Milner Blvd., is hosting a Charity Popup event that will feature mobile units representing a variety of local nonprofit organizations including The Davies Shelters, the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, PFLAG Rome Georgia, Floyd Felines, Elevation House, Floyd County PAWS, Hospitality House and the Open Door Children's Home.
The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m.
River Remedy's Justin Shepard said he and Derek Tucker decided even in the earliest stages of the brewing company that while the establishment would offer beer and live music to patrons, they also wanted to give back to the community. Their large parking lot was a way to do that.
"We found out that the Hospitality House thrift store had a mobile unit and after speaking with them we decided to do a popup on Saturday where people could come here and have a couple local charities be present," Shepard said. "Then that number grew to all the organizations that'll be there on Saturday."
Shepard said he's happy to offer the local nonprofits a big area to set up mobile units, tents and tables from which they can do community outreach, sell products and in the case of Floyd County PAWS and Floyd Felines, even adopt out some animals.
Kimberly King, director of the Sexual Assault Center, said her organization will have a table set up at the event and she's very excited to be involved. She and various board members will be there to provide information about the services and resources the SAC offers the community and they'll also be selling tshirts.
"We are so glad to be invited to participate," she said. "It's going to be a great day. We're so happy to be sharing this space with other amazing nonprofits.
King said for organizations such as the SAC, exposure is vital.
"It's very critical for people from all parts of the community to know about our services and the resources available to them," she said. "Sexual assault unfortunately impacts a tremendous amount of people in the community. Who knows, someone who talks to us at this popup event may leave and five years down the road might need our services. They'll remember that they met us and spoke to us and know they can trust us and that's very very important."
This is just one of the ways River Remedy Brewing Co. is giving back. The business also pledges quarterly donations to local organizations, depending on that quarter's profits. Last quarter, the recipient was the Davies Shelters. The next recipient will be Floyd County PAWS.