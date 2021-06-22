Local and visitors alike can enjoy vendors and musicians at the River District ArtsFest on Saturday.
The event will feature craft vendors and live music throughout the up-and-coming River District along North 5th Avenue, the area just across the river from Broad Street.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vendors interested in participating can fill out a form online at forms.gle/9Nip25Rocpo16FtE8
Downtown retailers will host sidewalk sales throughout the day.
Open Container will be allowed throughout the district. No outside coolers or drinks are allowed.
The free event is made possible by the support of Downtown Rome business and property owners.
All event related registration forms, vendor forms, volunteer information and contact information, is available online at downtownromega.us. For questions, call the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email downtown@romega.us