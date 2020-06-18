The new River Arts District Playhouse will host “Voices of Color,” on Saturday, June 20.
The special event will feature the talents of local black and Latino artists, from vocal and instrumental performances to dance, poetry and speaking.
Artists will include Desiree Whatley Green, Zavion Pollard, Kevin Allen, Marshall Miller, Felicia Cothran and Constanza Sweeney/
The intimate 45-seat ‘RAD’ Playhouse is one of the new additions to the river district which is an extension of Broad Street, starting at the North Fifth Avenue bridge and traveling down West Third Street. The river district is planned to become a strolling village of antique shops, restaurants, hotels, cafes and art galleries.
The RAD will be limiting attendance of “Voices of Color” to 32 people per show to allow for social distancing. Show times are 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Concessions will be available.
During the evening, donations will be accepted to support One Community United.
Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door or can be purchased online at www.therad.biz.
For additional information, search Rome Shakespeare Festival on Facebook.