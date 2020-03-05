The new River Arts District Playhouse is set to open today with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. followed by a reception and a performance of “Godspell.”
Located at 233 N. Fifth Ave., the new black-box theatre will serve as the indoor venue for the Rome Shakespeare Festival. The Playhouse will offer a season of plays, comedy nights, classes and workshops.
A ribbon cutting will take place today at 5 p.m. followed by a reception and the opening night of Stephen Schwartz’ 2012 revival of “Godspell.”
The show is based on the gospel of Matthew and is the first musical theater offering from Schwartz. It features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age through parables, games and tomfoolery. It features the hit “Day By Day” as well as an eclectic blend of songs ranging from pop to vaudeville.
“Godspell” will run Thursday through March 15 with Friday and Saturday shows beginning at 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees beginning at 2 p.m. For tickets call 706-331-1006 or visit www.therad.biz