The River Arts District Playhouse is gearing up for "Luck Be A Lady," a night of music and comedy.
On Thursday, they're starting the St. Patrick's Day celebrations off with live music by Colton Sherburne, followed by comedians Rachel Roan, Kahynan Akers and Jessica "It's All Good."
The festivities start at 7 p.m. at the RAD Playhouse located at 233 N. 5th Ave.
Comedian Jessica "It's All Good" is a standup comedian who hails from the greater Atlanta area and said she's excited to perform for a Rome audience on Thursday night.
"I'm a clean comedian. That's my big thing," she said. "A lot of my material comes from the very interesting experiences I've had in my various jobs and trying to make it in this industry."
She said. Her material is family friendly enough that even if she does touch on more adult topics, it would go right over kids' heads.
"I consider myself an interactive comedian," she said. "I encourage the audience to get involved when I'm up there. I talk to them and expect them to respond."
Jessica said chasing her dreams of fame in the entertainment industry has led to some very interesting and comical situations and she's only too glad to share some of those crazy and hilarious stories with a Rome audience.
"I'm so excited. This will be a lot of fun," she said.
Tickets are $10 and are available online at Ticketbud.com or via a link at the River Arts District Playhouse Facebook page.
All guests are encouraged to wear green. Women wearing green will receive buy one get one free drinks.