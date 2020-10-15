comedy night at RAD

Comedian Greg Hall, as well as other comics, will be performing Friday at Comedy Night at the River Arts District Playhouse. Admission is $5.

Locals needing a laugh can enjoy the comedic stylings of local standup comics on Friday when Comedy Night returns to the River Arts District Playhouse.

Local standup comedian Greg Hall and a variety of other comics will take the RAD Playhouse stage on Friday night for Comedy Night.

The comedy begins at 8 p.m. There will be a cash bar and concessions available.

The cover charge is $5.

For tickets visit www.TheRAD.biz or call 706-331-1006.

The RAD Playhouse is located at 233 North 5th Avenue in The River District. Seating is limited due to social distancing. For more information, call Gail Deschamps at 706 331-1006.

