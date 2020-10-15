Locals needing a laugh can enjoy the comedic stylings of local standup comics on Friday when Comedy Night returns to the River Arts District Playhouse.
Local standup comedian Greg Hall and a variety of other comics will take the RAD Playhouse stage on Friday night for Comedy Night.
The comedy begins at 8 p.m. There will be a cash bar and concessions available.
The cover charge is $5.
For tickets visit www.TheRAD.biz or call 706-331-1006.
The RAD Playhouse is located at 233 North 5th Avenue in The River District. Seating is limited due to social distancing. For more information, call Gail Deschamps at 706 331-1006.