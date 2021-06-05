These incredible photos were submitted by Rome resident Barry Wright and were taken by his grandfather, Frederick Cooper, who was born and raised in Rome.
The photos depict flooding in downtown Rome in 1946. Readers will be able to identify many of the buildings and structures pictured as some of the downtown landscape has remained relatively unchanged since that time.
The Allatoona Dam Project was authorized by the Flood Control Acts of 1941 and 1946, to minimize flooding in Rome and surrounding areas.
These particular photos, along with thousands of letters and pictures, were in the basement of Wright’s grandfather’s house — built by Cooper’s father John Paul Cooper — on Cooper Drive.
“When we sold the house in 2007, I took dozens of boxes full of family items, and these were among them,” Wright said.
After scanning all the photos to have copies for himself, Wright donated the originals to the Hargrett Manuscript Library at the University of Georgia.