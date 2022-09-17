The timing was just right, according to new pastor of First Baptist Church of Rome. Rev. David Brooks said he had repeatedly heard about First Baptist during his 15-year tenure at Edenton Baptist in North Carolina.
“The reputation of First Baptist preceded any in-person contact I’d had,” he said. “The church is known as home to a vibrant, generous congregation that values worship and making an impact on the community.”
He learned this over the years by working with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.
“Rome was one of those churches that stood out as a vital part of the CBF,” he explained. “So when I was made aware of their search for a new pastor, the timing was just right in my life to be open to a new calling.”
As he learned about the church, he began to feel even more as if this was meant to be.
“I really began to feel I have the gifts that are good for the church,” he said. “I am a very traditional pastor and I love being part of a church that’s been established for a while. I love being a pastor in a church that spans so many generations. We have all ages here. It makes it feel like a family.”
He added that he loves that this family feeling is especially strong at Wednesday night dinner at the church.
“I can be sitting at a table, having a conversation with a six year old, then a 16 year old, then a 60 year old and then a 90 year old,” he explained. “It’s all about growing those relationships. It gives me pure joy.”
The church congregation and staff has definitely proven him correct, as well. Brooks said he and his wife Laurie have been overwhelmed by the welcome they have received.
“We are overjoyed at the reception we’ve received,” he said. “Just to see how caring, welcoming and excited the congregation has been wonderful. There’s a terrific energy here. You can see how the members here really do care about the mission statement of the church: Being His Hands.”
Since starting officially at First Baptist on August 22, Brooks has kept busy meeting members, learning the history of the church and getting settled in his new town.
“Rome is bigger than the town I was in before,” he said. “What I love about Rome is that it is large enough to have lots of opportunities and culture, but it still has that small town feel. I like meeting new people as I walk down Broad Street. I also love learning the history of Rome, because I was a history major and it is always fascinating to me.”
He and his wife are also enjoying the fact that Rome offers a lot of opportunities to be spectators at one of their favorite sports: high school football.
“We both love it,” he laughed. “We’ve already attended a Model and Pepperell game, and games at Darlington and Rome. Somehow, people knew about our love of high school football and gave us gear to wear so we’d be ready. We are making sure we go to every local school to see a game.”
The beauty of Rome is also an aspect he is enjoying, he said.
“I come from coastal North Carolina, also beautiful, but in a different way,” he explained. “I’m really looking forward to watching the seasons change here and celebrating the holidays here as well.”
He’s also looking forward to being tour guide to his two children, Caroline and Jacob, who are currently away at college.
“I’m excited to participate in local festivals and events,” he said. “I hope to kayak the rivers and fish, because I love fishing.”
He wants to invite people to visit First Baptist and enjoy what the church offers, he added.
“Our congregation is about being in touch with God and growing our faith, seeking His heart and being his hands. We as a church community want to help you grow both inwardly and outwardly.”
Brooks said he wants to show appreciation for the staff at the church.
“We have an incredible staff here,” he said. “This is not just about me. I’m stepping into a flowing river that is moving along and doing wonderful things.”